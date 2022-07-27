Overnight fire in Roxbury displaces dozens

Newsletter Signup
Stay up to date on all the latest news from Boston.com
A three-alarm fire broke out on the roof of a five-story residential building at the corner of Northampton and Reed streets in Roxbury late Tuesday, ultimately displacing 50 residents and multiple pets, Boston fire officials said.
Several ladder trucks were utilized to put out the blaze, and hose lines were run through the 32-unit building, according to the fire department.
“A quick aggressive attack helped to quickly contain the fire,” Boston fire said on Twitter.
No injuries were reported. The fire began late Tuesday night, with Boston fire at the scene as of midnight; the blaze was knocked down before 1 a.m.
The cause of the fire remained under investigation.
Stay up to date on all the latest news from Boston.com
Stay up to date with everything Boston. Receive the latest news and breaking updates, straight from our newsroom to your inbox.
Be civil. Be kind.Read our full community guidelines.