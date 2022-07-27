Local Overnight fire in Roxbury displaces dozens No injuries were reported. Boston Fire Department

A three-alarm fire broke out on the roof of a five-story residential building at the corner of Northampton and Reed streets in Roxbury late Tuesday, ultimately displacing 50 residents and multiple pets, Boston fire officials said.

Companies are working at a 3rd alarm fire at a building at the corner of Northampton st and Reed st Roxbury. Heavy fire on the roof. pic.twitter.com/tdPdlF0TJx — Boston Fire Dept. (@BostonFire) July 27, 2022

@universalhub right next to us on NorthHampton as we speak pic.twitter.com/Pcugao2Non — Kyle Meekins (@Km0436) July 27, 2022

Several ladder trucks were utilized to put out the blaze, and hose lines were run through the 32-unit building, according to the fire department.

“A quick aggressive attack helped to quickly contain the fire,” Boston fire said on Twitter.

Companies are running hose lines thru the building and over the 6 aerial ladder trucks and Tower company to battle the fire on the roof of the 5 story building. pic.twitter.com/2YLXV5WwOd — Boston Fire Dept. (@BostonFire) July 27, 2022

Deputy Chief Michael Hocking briefs the media on the 3 alarm fire on Northampton st. A quick aggressive attack helped to quickly contain the fire , there are 50 residents and multiple pets displaced ⁦@RedCrossMA⁩ to help find housing. pic.twitter.com/x2MSYTh4TS — Boston Fire Dept. (@BostonFire) July 27, 2022

No injuries were reported. The fire began late Tuesday night, with Boston fire at the scene as of midnight; the blaze was knocked down before 1 a.m.

The cause of the fire remained under investigation.

Companies responded quickly and was able to stop fire on roof of the 32 unit building. Companies are making up & a 2&2 detail will be in place for hotspots. No injuries reported pic.twitter.com/ZkfeUtNHtL — Boston Fire Dept. (@BostonFire) July 27, 2022

1st alarm companies are starting to make up, BFD-FIU on scene to determine the cause of the fire. Detail companies will remain to check on any hot spots. pic.twitter.com/cXJoJGcXHm — Boston Fire Dept. (@BostonFire) July 27, 2022