Local Shuttle buses to replace part of Red Line next week, Orange Line work postponed The Orange Line was set to be replaced by shuttle buses on part of the line for about a month. The Red Line will be partially replaced by shuttles for repairs starting next week. Meanwhile, planned construction on the Orange Line set to begin next month is being postponed. (David L Ryan/Globe Staff)

The MBTA announced Wednesday that trains will be replaced by shuttle buses in the late evening on part of the Red Line for eight days in August.

Additionally, the transit authority said that Orange Line repairs planned for next month that would have caused shuttle bus replacements on part of the line have been postponed.

The MBTA said in a news release that shuttle buses will replace Red Line service from JFK/UMass station to Braintree station starting around 9 p.m. through the end of service. This replacement service will be in effect from Aug. 1 to Aug. 4 and from Aug. 8 to Aug. 11.

These shuttle bus diversions on the Red Line will allow construction crews to expedite maintenance work, the MBTA said. Work done on the Red Line during the diversions will include tie replacement and track realignment.

“As the MBTA continues to work with the FTA on safety enhancements, the track and maintenance work to take place during these evening Red Line diversions will continue to allow the T to build a better and safer system for all of its riders and employees,” MBTA General Manager Steve Poftak said in the release.

“We know any diversions in service can be frustrating for riders, but these evening diversions allow us to address necessary track repairs and speed restrictions on the Braintree branch, which will lead to a faster trip for Red Line riders.”

The MBTA also announced Wednesday that construction work on the Orange Line set to begin this weekend will be rescheduled.

Originally, Orange Line trains were going to be replaced by shuttle buses between Oak Grove and Wellington stations from July 29 to Aug. 28 to complete track and signal work.

No date or timeframe has been given for when this construction will now take place.

“While the MBTA is pausing this work for now, the MBTA is exploring additional opportunities to accelerate work on the Orange Line, and will keep riders updated,” the transit authority wrote in a news release.

When all track work is completed on this area of the Orange Line, trains will newly be able to travel up to 40 mph, the MBTA said.