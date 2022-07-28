Local 80-year-old man dies attempting to remove ‘obstruction’ from I-93 in N.H., police say Ernest Duncan, of Bristol, New Hampshire, was struck by a vehicle; the incident also caused another collision.

An 80-year-old man was struck and killed by a vehicle on Interstate 93 in New Hampshire Wednesday morning while attempting to remove an “obstruction” from the roadway, according to state police.

Ernest Duncan, of Bristol, New Hampshire, was driving a 2004 GMC pickup truck southbound shortly before 11 a.m. when he pulled off to the left side of the interstate in Sanbornton to clear the roadway, police said.

“He then exited his vehicle to remove an obstruction located in the middle of the road,” police said. “During this time the traffic on the highway was unable to avoid him. As a result, a 2017 Nissan struck Duncan and he sustained fatal injuries.”

A 2017 Ford then struck the Nissan; both drivers were taken to an area hospital to be evaluated, according to police.

I-93 southbound was closed for several hours as a result of the incident, which remains under investigation.