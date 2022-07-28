Local Dog abandoned in Dedham on 90-degree day A male Pomeranian was found locked inside a metal crate Saturday afternoon, when temperatures were over 90 degrees. The dog found by the Dedham police is estimated to be between 3 and 5 years old. Dedham Police Department

Authorities are investigating after a dog was abandoned on a Dedham street.

A male Pomeranian was found locked inside a metal crate Saturday afternoon, when temperatures were over 90 degrees. The dog had no identification or water with it, Dedham police confirmed. A dog sweater and a blanket were found inside the crate.

“This case is particularly disturbing due to the cruel manner in which the dog was abandoned — locked in a crate without proper food, drink, shelter, or protection from the weather,” Dedham police wrote in a statement.

Police are asking the public for tips or information about the case. Anyone with information is asked to call Dedham Animal Control at (781) 751-9106 or the Dedham Police at (781) 326-1212.

This is the second case of dog abandonment in Dedham recently. In April, a female pit-bull mix was found abandoned in a park.

“If you or someone you know is no longer able to care for an animal, resources are available to help you and the animal,” police wrote. “Abandonment is never an option.”