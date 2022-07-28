Local Mass. e-bike legislation moving on Beacon Hill "E-bikes have the potential to bring more people out riding." Jana Pickard-Richardson, with her children, Ta, 10, and Cli, 7, in tow, turned onto Glenway Street on her e-bike.





A bill that would regulate electric bikes as bikes instead of mopeds is one step closer to becoming a law. Lawmakers Wednesday were moving legislation on e-bikes, which have electric motors to assist with propulsion. The bill would take the increasingly popular form of transportation out of a legal gray area and would bring Massachusetts in line with 46 other states and Washington, D.C.

The House Committee on Ways and Means advanced a bill that would classify e-bikes into categories based on their designs and top speeds. The Senate included a similar provision in its version of the infrastructure bond bill it passed, which is being reconciled with the House version in closed-door negotiations.

Given the movement on such legislation, advocates are increasingly hopeful that the Legislature will pass some kind of regulatory framework for e-bikes, which in Massachusetts must be registered and are prohibited on bike paths, though bike advocates say the law is largely unenforced. They hope such a bill will advance to Governor Charlie Baker by July 31, the end of the Legislature’s formal session.

