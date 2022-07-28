Local Here’s what you need to know about Mass. water restrictions amid the drought Water scarcity could cause dangerous situations in Massachusetts towns, with no relief in sight. BELMONT, MA - 7/27/2022 Sprinklers water the lawn at a Belmont home on Wednesday. Last week, the US Drought Monitor reported that nearly the entire state was experiencing moderate or severe drought conditions. It’s a trend that climate change will intensify, experts say. Erin Clark/Globe Staff Erin Clark/Globe Staff

As parts of Massachusetts battle severe drought due to a weeklong heat wave, towns across the state are enforcing mandatory restrictions on water usage.

With temperatures high and water levels low, hazards have sprung up in Massachusetts towns. In Pembroke, water levels were so low earlier in the week that it impacted water pressure in fire hydrants, a situation that fire chief Jason Viveiros told The Boston Globe could be “dangerous” if a fire broke out.

The town issued an emergency water ban, asking citizens to “immediately cease using unnecessary water that would be needed in the event of an emergency. This includes but is not limited to washing automobiles, watering established lawns, and filling swimming pools.” Any violators of the ban would face an unspecified fine.

GARDEN PROBLEMS Ask the Gardener: Rabbits and sandy soil wreak havoc on flowers

To avoid situations like Pembroke’s, 124 towns currently have mandatory restrictions governing usage of water from public suppliers, according to data from the Massachusetts Department of Environmental Protection. These restrictions apply to cities, towns, and golf courses, and vary by water system or community. Typical restrictions include limitations on hours of the day one can water, days per week, and restrictions on automatic sprinklers or irrigation systems. In severe cases, they can impose a complete ban on outdoor watering.

Advertisement:

Some towns, like Fairhaven, have voluntary restrictions in place. In a statement, the town requested that residents water their lawns every other day to conserve their overall water supply. There is no fine in place for those who choose not to comply.

This does not mean that Massachusetts residents should fear water usage during a drought. Natick horticulturist and meteorologist Dave Epstein explained that it is possible to follow your town’s water restrictions while protecting your plants.

As the soil continues to dry out and water bands spread you want to make use of what watering you can do and not waste it. Hydrophobic soil should be moistened very slowly otherwise you'll waste the water it will just run off. #drought22 pic.twitter.com/HygkwrGYY2 — Dave Epstein (@growingwisdom) July 27, 2022

According to Thursday’s data from the U.S. Drought Monitor, the entire state of Massachusetts is facing some sort of water scarcity, with western Mass. classified as “abnormally dry” and central Mass classified as an area facing “moderate drought.”

Parts of eastern Massachusetts have been upgraded to a “severe drought” classification since last week. Areas experiencing severe drought now include all of Essex, Middlesex, Norfolk, and Suffolk counties as well as parts of Worcester, Bristol, and Plymouth counties.

U.S. Drought Monitor

Under severe drought conditions, outdoor burn warnings are issued, air and water quality suffers, and trees become brittle and susceptible to insects, according to the monitor.

There’s no end in sight to this drought, with hot temperatures continuing to dominate any rainfall Massachusetts may receive for the foreseeable future.

Advertisement:

“Summertime warmth stays with us into next week. Overall a dry pattern prevails with just scattered showers/storms Thu/Fri. No significant relief from ongoing drought conditions expected,” the National Weather Service in Norton said Tuesday.

Just how dry has it been in Boston compared to average? How about compared to our supremely wet mid-summer last year? Here you go 🤓 pic.twitter.com/IcuKvHjYHw — NWS Boston (@NWSBoston) July 27, 2022

Concerning the next few months, WBZ-TV meteorologist Terry Eliasen wrote that we may be in for “more of the same.”

“Long range models are hinting at a fairly persistent ridge for a good portion of the central and eastern sections of the country… meaning more heat and more drought,” he continued. “Our best chance at relief, unfortunately, may come from some sort of tropical system down the road.”

As the heat wave progresses, experts advise Massachusetts residents to follow state and local guidance — for both public water usage and personal safety — until the drought finally comes to an end.

“It’s no secret that I don’t like the heat and the drought is providing equal parts stress for my plants and me,” Epstein wrote in a column for The Boston Globe. “Nevertheless, I can’t do anything about it, and complaining or worrying is just something for my mind to chew on so I’m trying not to focus on it and just water what I can until this is over.”

Advertisement:



To see all water restrictions in Massachusetts towns, click here or contact your local community government or public water supplier.