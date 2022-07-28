Local More than a dozen Cape Cod shark sightings reported Wednesday There were 14 sightings in the area between 9:21 a.m. and 2:50 p.m. Wednesday. A great white shark named Ken swims past a buoy at 8:16 p.m. on Wednesday. Sharktivity

After 22 sightings this weekend and 11 Tuesday, Wednesday saw 14 shark sightings reported off Cape Cod.

The sightings occurred between 9:21 a.m. and 2:50 p.m.

The first sighting was of a white shark a couple hundred yards outside the south inlet to Chatham harbor, the location of two sightings Tuesday as well. Another sighting took place here about two hours later on Wednesday, “moving quickly around the south inlet to Chatham harbor,” the Sharktivity app reported.

A shark was spotted 150 yards off North Beach Island in Chatham by a pilot at 1:20 p.m., and there was another sighting 200 yards off North Beach Island at 1:28 p.m.

Advertisement:

Four buoys picked up nine different sharks. Two of these tagged sharks were also reportedly sighted during the day.