Local Woman and 3 children found dead at home in Connecticut Officers found the three children dead in the house and the woman dead in a shed in the backyard.





DANBURY, Conn. (AP) — The deaths of a 36-year-old Connecticut woman and her children were being investigated Thursday as three probable murders and a suicide, police said.

Danbury officers found the bodies of 12-year-old Junior Panjon, 10-year-old Joselyn Panjon, and 5-year-old Jonael Panjon inside their home after responding to a call from a distraught man, police said. The body of their mother, Sonia Loja, was later discovered inside a shed behind the home.

The children appear to have been strangled and Loja died from “asphyxia by hanging,” police said in a statement.

The bodies were taken to the medical examiner’s office in Farmington where autopsies are scheduled for Friday.

Police said there appears to be no threat to the general public.

Danbury Mayor Dean Esposito said in a release that the city and its school system plan to provide mental health and counseling services to children impacted by the deaths.

“Our community grieves for the innocent lives taken from us,” he said in a statement. “We will get through this together”.