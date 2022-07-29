Local Another 10 shark sightings reported Thursday on the Cape and Martha’s Vineyard Considering sharks tend to stick largely to Cape Cod in the summer months for the seal population, a shark sighting off Martha's Vineyard is somewhat out of the ordinary. A shark sighted in Cape Cod waters at 1:55 p.m. Thursday. Sharktivity

Ten great white shark sightings were reported on the Sharktivity app Thursday between 10:41 a.m. and 2:43 p.m.

The morning began with a shark spotted outside the north inlet to Chatham harbor, which has been a hot spot for shark activity recently, with sightings there Tuesday and Wednesday as well.

SHARKS 22 shark sightings off Cape Cod Saturday and Sunday

Later in the morning, one of the app’s tagged sharks, named Ken, was seen half a mile offshore from the north inlet. In the afternoon, there was another sighting in the area with an attached photo.

The south inlet to Chatham also saw some action, with two sharks sighted together about a quarter mile offshore.

Advertisement:

A shark was seen about 100 yards off of Nauset Beach at 1:54 p.m.

Slightly southwest of Cape Cod’s shoreline, a lifeguard spotted a shark at 11:34 a.m. from a Martha’s Vineyard beach that caused the water to be closed for an hour. Considering sharks tend to stick largely to Cape Cod in the summer months for the seal population, a shark sighting off Martha’s Vineyard is somewhat out of the ordinary.