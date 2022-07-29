Local Bourne woman who had no idea she was pregnant gives birth after waking with abdominal pain And this was not her first cryptic pregnancy.

A Bourne mother went to the emergency room early Tuesday morning with what she thought was appendicitis. Much to her surprise and those around her, she was not only pregnant, but already going into labor.

In a Facebook post Wednesday, Brittney Malouin revealed she had given birth to a “MIRACLE baby,” which she and her partner, Tom Grady, named Gavin Robert Grady.

Malouin, who was 41 weeks pregnant when she went into labor Tuesday, said a urine test administered that day was negative, but a blood test was positive.

Malouin told CBS Boston that the ultrasound tech turned to her and told her something to the effect of “not only are you pregnant, you’re full term and in active labor at the moment. That pain you’re feeling is contractions. The baby is coming!”

Advertisement:

“Cryptic pregnancies happen very rarely,” Malouin wrote on Facebook. “Research has shown that only around 1 in every 475 women will become pregnant and not know until they are past 20 weeks into their pregnancy. This number increases to 1 in 2500 women who don’t know they are pregnant until they are giving birth.”

She also said that this is not the first time she has had a cryptic pregnancy.

Last year, Malouin was that 1 in 475 woman when she carried her son, Bennett, 22 weeks before realizing she was pregnant with him. In fact, the family just celebrated Bennett’s first birthday earlier this month.

This week, Malouin became that 1 in 2,500 woman when she showed up to the emergency room at 4:30 a.m., not realizing she was about to give birth.

It will be a busy time for the parents with two young babies, as well as two other children, who were equally shocked, but excited at the news.

“When Bennett needs a bottle, and Gavin needs a bottle, and these two (big siblings) don’t want to go to bed. It’s going to be something,” the father told CBS Boston.

See below for Malouin’s post featuring sweet photos and a video of Gavin’s siblings learning that they have a little brother:

Also find the family’s interview with CBS Boston below: