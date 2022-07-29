Local Officials confirm 36 new monkeypox cases in Massachusetts The state has reported 115 since the diagnosis of the state’s first case on May 18.





State health officials diagnosed 36 new cases of monkeypox in the past seven days, according to a Thursday statement by the Massachusetts Department of Public Health. The announcement brings the total number of cases detected in Massachusetts to 115.

The cases were discovered in 36 adult men from July 21 to 27. Health officials said they were working to identify close contacts with the infected individuals. There have been 4,639 cases of monkeypox reported in the United States as of Wednesday, the statement said. Massachusetts has reported 115 since the diagnosis of the state’s first case on May 18.

People suffering from monkeypox should isolate and avoid contact with others until they are no longer infectious, the statement said. The statement also announced the expansion of vaccine locations to 13, citing increased federal allocation of the monkeypox vaccine. The state reported that, as of Wednesday, 4,303 doses of the vaccine had been administered in Massachusetts.

