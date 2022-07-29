Wakefield woman killed in crash earlier this week

Newsletter Signup
A woman was killed Tuesday afternoon in a single-vehicle crash on North Avenue in Wakefield.
At approximately 3 p.m., Wakefield police and the Wakefield Fire Department responded to reports of a car that had crashed into a utility pole near 64 North Ave., according to the Middlesex County District Attorney’s Office.
“The vehicle temporarily caught fire but was quickly extinguished by the Wakefield Fire Dept.,” authorities said. “The only occupant of the vehicle was the operator who was a 51-year-old female resident of Wakefield. She was transported to the hospital where she later died.”
The crash remains under investigation.
