Steamship Authority pulls ferry from service after crack found; some trips delayed, canceled

The Steamship Authority will cancel some trips and delay others next week after a ferry was pulled from service when a 4-inch crack was found in the boat’s hull, officials said Friday.

Workers found the crack above the water line on the aft side of the M/V Gay Head after a small amount of water was found in the ferry’s steering gear void, the Steamship Authority said in a statement.

The ferry was taken to the authority’s Fairhaven repair facility and on Monday morning will be moved to Thames Shipyard in New London, Conn., where it will be drydocked as the structural steel is replaced, according to the statement.

The M/V Sankaty will be used in place of the M/V Gay Head this weekend and will cover its route on a modified schedule next week, until at least Wednesday, which means the ferry will miss some of its Martha’s Vineyard trips, and some Nantucket trips will be delayed, the authority said.

