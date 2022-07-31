Local After mountain hiker dies, rescuers carry body nearly a mile Authorities have withheld the man's name pending notification of relatives.





CONCORD, N.H. (AP) — New Hampshire authorities say a hiker who collapsed on the Northeast’s highest peak has died despite efforts by multiple groups to resuscitate him amid freezing temperatures and high winds.

According to the Department of Fish and Game, a group of hikers found the man unconscious and not breathing on Mount Washington’s Jewell Trail on Saturday afternoon, called 911 and started performing CPR. Members of one rescue group drove to the summit and hiked down to the man, while another group rode up the Cog Railway and hiked in. With no sign of life after 40 minutes, resuscitation efforts ceased, and rescue group members carried the body nearly a mile to the train.

Authorities have withheld the man’s name pending notification of relatives. A dog he was hiking with was taken to a local animal shelter until it can be reunited with the family.