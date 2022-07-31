Local Two police officers hit by driver near Jamaica Plain parade "I’m relieved that our two officers are safe with only minor injuries, but this was too close of a call."

Two Boston Police officers were injured Sunday afternoon when a vehicle hit them in Jamaica Plain along a parade route.

The incident occurred around 12:20 p.m., a BPD spokesperson said. The officers were working near the intersection of Peter Parley Road and Walnut Avenue, helping to direct traffic as New England’s 55th annual Puerto Rican Festival concluded with a parade.

A vehicle, driven by Jamauree Haygood, 28, of Jamaica Plain, approached a wooden barrier which had been placed at the intersection, police said. Haygood allegedly ignored numerous commands by the officers to seek an alternate route. Haygood then drove through the barrier, striking the officers.

Both officers were transported to a nearby hospital. They are recovering from non-life threatening injuries, the spokesperson said.

“I’m relieved that our two officers are safe with only minor injuries, but this was too close of a call,” Mayor Michelle Wu said in a statement. “I’m wishing them a speedy recovery and grateful that they and all our officers were present with us in the community keeping residents safe during today’s festivities.”

Haygood was arrested without further incident and will appear in West Roxbury District Court.

“This incident demonstrates the dangers our officers face on a daily basis while striving to protect the communities we serve. I’m grateful the officers injuries are non-life threatening and that they will be able to return to their families tonight,” said BPD Superintendent-in-Chief Gregory Long in a statement.