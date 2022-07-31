Local Closing out Shark Week: Cape Cod beaches experience shutdowns after increased shark sightings Seven sharks were detected around a single buoy near North Beach Island.

Massachusetts beach fans have to find a new way to catch a tan as shark sightings increase around the Cape and Islands causing beach closures.

Someone must have told local aquatic life this weekend is the end of the well-known, shark-themed, TV program Shark Week as Cape Cod beaches experienced an increase in shark activity Saturday, including seven great white sharks detected near a single buoy.

Shark movement data was logged and made available to the public on the shark tracking app Sharktivity, created by the Atlantic White Shark Conservancy.

Sharktivity logged a 2 p.m. sighting of a white shark seen roughly 20 yards from North Beach Island according to the app. A different shark was logged near the same beach at 1:10 p.m.

Between 5:20 a.m. and 1:05 p.m., seven sharks were detected at a buoy close to North Beach Island.

One Twitter user posted images from the app alongside the message that her Sharktivitiy app was “going bonkers.” Some of the names of sharks spotted included Snoop Dogg, Mr. Spot Claw, and Camden.

My #Sharktivity app is going bonkers. Loads of pings in #Chatham area, which means a tagged shark is registering in nearby buoys. #Cape pic.twitter.com/ZN5iTAc5RR — Susan Tran (@susantran) July 23, 2022

Another Twitter user posted their alert screen from the app, where square, blue shark fin icons indicate a confirmed white shark sighting, alongside a Shark Week hashtag.

This increase in shark activity caused beach closures Saturday, including Ladies Beach according to a Tweet by the Nantucket Harbormaster.

Another confirmed fin sighting at ladies beach keeps the beaches closed until 2:45! pic.twitter.com/AFFlx5FWIQ — ACK Harbormaster (@ackharbormaster) July 30, 2022