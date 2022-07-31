Local Three-family home in East Boston collapses, displacing 11 people The building collapsed overnight on Saturday. A three-family home at 282 Sumner St. in East Boston collapsed overnight on Saturday. Boston Fire Department.

A three-family home in East Boston partially collapsed overnight Saturday, displacing 11 people.

The Boston Fire Department tweeted just after 1:30 a.m. Sunday morning that the exterior masonry veneer of 282 Sumner Street had partially collapsed, and that the residents were evacuated.

Companies have evacuated 282 Sumner st. The exterior masonry veneer has partially collapsed. This is a 3 family occupied building. There are no injuries to report. 9 adults 2 children and 1 cat and 1 dog are displaced. The ⁦@RedCrossMA⁩ to help find housing. pic.twitter.com/VnKA18iy2w — Boston Fire Dept. (@BostonFire) July 31, 2022

The fire department said that there were no reported injuries, but that nine adults, two children, a cat, and a dog were displaced as a result of the collapse. The American Red Cross is helping them find housing.

The Boston Fire Department tweeted about 45 minutes later that the building had been secured. It said Boston Inspectional Services were on scene, but that they determined the owner needs a structural engineer.

The building has been secured, the ⁦@ISDBoston⁩ building inspector is on scene, and determined that the owner needs a structural engineer. Companies have shut down the power. pic.twitter.com/rBm8M5BTtd — Boston Fire Dept. (@BostonFire) July 31, 2022

Power to the building has been shut down, and the fire department did not specify what caused the building to collapse.