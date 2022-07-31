Three-family home in East Boston collapses, displacing 11 people

Newsletter Signup
A three-family home in East Boston partially collapsed overnight Saturday, displacing 11 people.
The Boston Fire Department tweeted just after 1:30 a.m. Sunday morning that the exterior masonry veneer of 282 Sumner Street had partially collapsed, and that the residents were evacuated.
The fire department said that there were no reported injuries, but that nine adults, two children, a cat, and a dog were displaced as a result of the collapse. The American Red Cross is helping them find housing.
The Boston Fire Department tweeted about 45 minutes later that the building had been secured. It said Boston Inspectional Services were on scene, but that they determined the owner needs a structural engineer.
Power to the building has been shut down, and the fire department did not specify what caused the building to collapse.
