Local Blade falls off 500-foot-tall wind turbine in Gloucester The Gloucester Fire Department said the wind turbine experienced a "mechanical failure."

Many Gloucester residents were confused Sunday morning as they woke up to find a nearby wind turbine missing one of its blades.

The Gloucester Fire Department said in a news release Sunday afternoon that one of three blades had fallen off the wind turbine at Applied Materials on Dory Road in the Blackburn Industrial Park. No one was injured.

The turbine is 492 feet tall, and is owned and operated by Applied Materials, the fire department said.

Blackburn industrial park closed after intershell taking right. Fire dept on scene, Gloucester police on scene, here's a snaps I took of crashing turbine blade early am. #Gloucester ma #windturbine #turbineblade pic.twitter.com/9ReKvD7PKk — NEMASSWeatherAlerts (@PeterLovasco) July 31, 2022

The fire department said the incident was a “mechanical failure” of the turbine, and that they responded to a call about the blade falling off around 7 a.m. Sunday morning.

Applied Materials released a statement Sunday evening.

“Overnight a blade detached from the wind turbine located on the Applied Materials site. The onboard controls immediately responded and placed the turbine in a safe mode. There were no injuries and little damage on the ground.

The remaining components of the turbine, including the tower and remaining blades, are intact and secure, and will undergo a complete inspection by the turbine maintenance vendor.”

Breaking: Experts are inspecting wind turbine blades along 128 in Gloucester right now after one blade came off this morning…officials say no one was hurt but the incident has rattled residents wondering how that could happen in the first place #7News pic.twitter.com/NK9GManIzS — Steve Cooper (@scooperon7) July 31, 2022

Applied Materials also said a full investigation of the incident is underway, but that it will take some time to complete. It said an incident like this has never happened with the Gloucester turbine before.

The fire department said it is working with Applied Materials to determine any other hazards and ensure safety in the area of the turbine.

Massachusetts Another Wind Turbine Fiasco

https://t.co/5G2GZDB1HC pic.twitter.com/Hle0CVviVo — Frank Haggerty (@BillCarson2162) July 31, 2022

Applied Materials is a global supplier of equipment, services, and software for the manufacturing of semiconductor chips. It is based in Santa Clara, California, and has a factory at 35 Dory Rd., #80 in Gloucester.

Applied Materials was not immediately available for comment.

The fire department said more information about the broken turbine will be released soon.