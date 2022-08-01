Local 34-year-old hiker from N.Y. hospitalized after becoming ill on Signal Ridge Trail in N.H. With the help of his hiking partner and several passing hikers, Nesel was able to make it back to the trailhead where officials came to his aid.





A 34-year-old man from Castleton on Hudson, N.Y., was hospitalized Sunday after activating his personal locator beacon on the Signal Ridge Trail in Livermore, N.H., according to a statement from New Hampshire Fish & Game.

John Nesel had gone up the trail Saturday evening with a hiking partner, officials said. They camped overnight, during which time Nesel experienced consistent abdominal pain, and at around 7 a.m. he activated his beacon, according to the statement.

With the help of his hiking partner and several passing hikers, Nesel was able to make it back to the trailhead, where conservation officers, members of the Lakes Region Search and Rescue, and the Bartlett/Jackson Ambulance Service were ready to respond, according to Fish & Game. At around 9 a.m., Nesel was taken to Memorial Hospital in North Conway by ambulance to be treated, officials said.

