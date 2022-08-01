Local 4 charged for racist graffiti on Maine school The two juveniles and the two late teenagers were charged with aggravated criminal mischief.





ROCKLAND, Maine (AP) — Police in Maine said they’ve charged four people with vandalizing a school in Rockland with racist graffiti.

Two of the people were juveniles, while one was 18 and one was 19, WGME-TV reported Monday. Police said they caused damage to the building such as breaking windows and writing derogatory slurs and images.

The vandalism happened at Oceanside High School on July 13, police said.

Police said the investigation took several weeks. The two juveniles and the two late teenagers were charged with aggravated criminal mischief, police said.