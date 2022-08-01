Local 4 people killed in 3 separate crashes in Mass. over weekend The victims were from Massachusetts and Connecticut.

State police are investigating three separate crashes that occured in Massachusetts over the weekend, leaving four people dead.

The crashes, which happened on Friday and Saturday, occurred in Chicopee, Malden and Worcester. The victims were from Massachusetts and Connecticut.

In another crash in Templeton early Sunday, two people were killed and a third was injured.

Motorcyclist killed in Chicopee

Police said troopers responded around 7:25 p.m. on Friday to a motorcycle crash on Route 391 south, at the Exit 3 on-ramp, in Chicopee. When they arrived at the scene, they found bystanders giving emergency medical assistance to the driver of the motorcycle, later identified as Anthony Maynard of Chicopee.

The 21-year-old was taken by ambulance to Baystate Medical Center in Springfield where he was later pronounced dead.

State police said the initial investigation indicates Maynard was driving a 2017 Yamaha FZ100 when, for reasons still being determined, he lost control of the bike as he attempted to navigate the curve of the on-ramp. The motorcycle slid off the ramp and down an embankment into the tree line.

Police said on Monday that so far it appears no other vehicles were involved in the crash, which remains under investigation.

21-year-old killed in Malden motorcycle crash

State troopers responded around 8:38 p.m. on Friday to a report of a crash involving a motorcycle on the Fellsway north at Charles Street in Malden. Police said the initial investigation indicates the driver of the bike, 21-year-old Kyle Roust of Tewksbury, was racing the driver of a dark colored sedan from a traffic light on the Fellsway.

“As the motorcycle approached the intersection with Charles Street, Mr. Roust failed to negotiate a left-bearing curve and went off the road,” police said.

Roust was thrown from the bike and taken to Massachusetts General Hospital where he was pronounced dead.

Police said the car the Roust was racing fled the scene and the investigation into the identity of the sedan’s driver is ongoing.

2 Connecticut residents killed in Worcester crash

A man and woman from Connecticut were killed Saturday morning in a two-vehicle crash on Route 290 in Worcester. Police said troopers responded to the crash on 290 eastbound near Exit 24 around 7:02 a.m.

Police said the preliminary investigation indicates that a 2009 Toyota Matrix driven by a 52-year-old Worcester man was traveling in the right lane when it swerved into the middle lane, striking the rear corner of a 2001 Nissan Frontier driven by Luc Morin, 65, and carrying Christine Banavige, 52, both of New Britain, Connecticut. The impact caused the Nissan to spin out and rollover, coming to rest atop a guardrail.

Both Morin and Banavige were pronounced dead at the scene.

According to police, after the crash, the Toyota continued a short distance before stopping in the breakdown lane. The Worcester man was taken to UMass Medical Center-Lakeside for evaluation of possible minor injuries.

“The crash remains under investigation to determine if criminal charges are warranted,” police said.

The crash resulted in the closure of the middle and right lanes in the area for four hours.