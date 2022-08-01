Local Driver dies after truck enters ocean off of Pemberton Point in Hull Though the incident remains under investigation, officials said there appears to be no foul play.

Police confirmed that a woman died Sunday after she reportedly drove her pickup truck into the ocean from Pemberton Point in Hull.

At approximately 2:50 p.m., Hull police and fire officials and the Hull Harbormaster responded to multiple reports that a woman had driven her vehicle onto the beach near 180 Main St., and entered the water, according to a statement from Hull officials.

Following a large search with assistance from multiple agencies, officials found the truck and its driver at around 6 p.m. Officials said they would not release the identity of the woman until her family is notified, but she was pronounced dead at the scene.

UPDATE 2 – Vehicle being recovered at this time. https://t.co/xTqV6iI9qa — Mass State Police (@MassStatePolice) July 31, 2022

Though the incident remains under investigation, officials said there appears to be no foul play.

Hull first responders were assisted at the scene by the Boston Fire Department, the Massachusetts State Police Dive Team, Marine Unit and Airwing, as well as assets from the Massachusetts Environmental Police, MassPort, the U.S. Coast Guard, and Cohasset police. The Norwell Fire Department helped cover Hull stations during the search.

Hull police and state police troopers assigned to Plymouth County District Attorney Timothy Cruz’s office are leading the investigation.

The scene from the water (📹: Erin Kearney) pic.twitter.com/8O4du6m7fe — Mike Saccone (@mikesacconetv) July 31, 2022