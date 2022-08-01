Local Humpback whale spotted breaching in Boston Harbor The whale was spotted between Deer Island and Long Island. Humpback whales have been feeding recently off the coast of Plymouth. John Tlumacki / The Boston Globe

A humpback whale was seen breaching in the Boston Harbor on Monday morning.

The whale was spotted between Deer Island and Long Island, and a video was captured by Joe Fabiano and Paula Brogna and shared by NBC10 Boston.

This is far from the only notable whale sighting this summer in Massachusetts. A humpback whale breached and landed on a boat last Sunday in Plymouth, near White Horse Beach. The humpback, though a juvenile, caused damage to the 19-foot boat, but didn’t appear to injure itself. A nearby boater captured the incident on video.

The Massachusetts Environmental Police issued a statement last Sunday advising boaters “to use extreme caution near Plymouth, Massachusetts.” They reported that three juvenile humpback whales had been feeding there for at least a week.

Other experts echoed their advice, with one noting that there should always be at least a 100-foot buffer zone.