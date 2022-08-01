Humpback whale spotted breaching in Boston Harbor

Newsletter Signup
A humpback whale was seen breaching in the Boston Harbor on Monday morning.
The whale was spotted between Deer Island and Long Island, and a video was captured by Joe Fabiano and Paula Brogna and shared by NBC10 Boston.
This is far from the only notable whale sighting this summer in Massachusetts. A humpback whale breached and landed on a boat last Sunday in Plymouth, near White Horse Beach. The humpback, though a juvenile, caused damage to the 19-foot boat, but didn’t appear to injure itself. A nearby boater captured the incident on video.
The Massachusetts Environmental Police issued a statement last Sunday advising boaters “to use extreme caution near Plymouth, Massachusetts.” They reported that three juvenile humpback whales had been feeding there for at least a week.
Other experts echoed their advice, with one noting that there should always be at least a 100-foot buffer zone.
