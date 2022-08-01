Local Shuttle buses to replace some Red Line trains in evenings starting Monday Last week, the Federal Transit Administration ordered an "immediate safety standdown" at the MBTA. An MBTA Red Line train. Craig F. Walker/Globe Staff

Beginning Monday, shuttle buses will replace trains on the Braintree branch of the Red Line for several evenings over the next two weeks.

The MBTA said riders can expect shuttle buses between JFK/UMass and Braintree starting at approximately 8:45 p.m. and continuing until service ends each day on Mondays to Thursdays, Aug. 1-4 and Aug. 8-11.

The diversions will allow work crews to access the tracks for safety improvements per directives by the Federal Transit Administration, the MBTA said.

Last week, the FTA ordered an “immediate safety standdown” at the MBTA.

The directive followed a lengthy safety investigation into the agency after a passenger died in April when his arm got trapped in the door of a Red Line train.

“As the MBTA continues to work with the FTA on safety enhancements, the track and maintenance work to take place during these evening Red Line diversions will continue to allow the T to build a better and safer system for all of its riders and employees,” MBTA General Manager Steve Poftak said in a statement.

“We know any diversions in service can be frustrating for riders, but these evening diversions allow us to address necessary track repairs and speed restrictions on the Braintree branch, which will lead to a faster trip for Red Line riders,” Poftak continued.

The Red Line work includes tie replacement and track realignment work, which will reportedly help speed up travel time for riders on the Braintree branch, the MBTA said.

Red Line Reminder: Shuttle buses replace Red Line service between JFK/UMass and Braintree, Mon – Thurs, beginning at 8:45 PM through the end of service.