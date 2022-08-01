Local Troy, NH man on motorcycle killed in crash "Witnesses observed the motorcycle traveling at an excessive rate of speed while passing other vehicles prior to the crash."

A man from Troy, New Hampshire, was killed Sunday afternoon when his motorcycle collided with a Jeep on Route 12, New Hampshire State Police said.

Alexander Barbur, 27, was traveling northbound on a 2009 Kawasaki ZX6007 motorcycle and hit a 2012 Jeep Compass that was making a left turn into the driveway of a convenience store called Bottom’s Up, police said.

Fitzwilliam Police Department and emergency personnel from the Fitzwilliam Fire Department responded to the crash.

The Jeep driver, a 59-year-old woman from Berlin, Massachusetts, sustained no injuries, but Barbur was pronounced dead at the scene.

“Witnesses observed the motorcycle traveling at an excessive rate of speed while passing other vehicles prior to the crash,” police said.

Police continue to investigate the accident. Anyone who may have seen the crash is asked to contact Zachary Bernier at [email protected] or call 603-223-3790.