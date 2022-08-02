Local A woman accidentally shot herself in a Mass. Target parking lot, police say The woman, who was not identified, suffered a single gunshot wound to the leg. The Associated Press

A woman reportedly accidentally shot herself in the leg in the parking lot of a Target in Stoughton on Monday night, according to police.

Shortly before 7 p.m., Stoughton police responded to a report of a person shot in the parking lot outside of the big box store at 1 Hawes Way.

The woman, who was not identified, suffered a single gunshot wound to the leg, Chief Donna McNamara said in a statement.

Following an initial investigation, police believe the woman “suffered an accidental, self-inflicted gunshot wound.”

Stoughton Fire Rescue transported the woman to a Boston area hospital after she was treated at the scene. Her injuries are believed to be nonlife-threatening, McNamara said.

Advertisement:

Police seized a firearm and said the woman fully cooperated with authorities.

The incident remains under investigation.