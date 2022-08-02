A woman accidentally shot herself in a Mass. Target parking lot, police say

Newsletter Signup
Stay up to date on all the latest news from Boston.com
A woman reportedly accidentally shot herself in the leg in the parking lot of a Target in Stoughton on Monday night, according to police.
Shortly before 7 p.m., Stoughton police responded to a report of a person shot in the parking lot outside of the big box store at 1 Hawes Way.
The woman, who was not identified, suffered a single gunshot wound to the leg, Chief Donna McNamara said in a statement.
Following an initial investigation, police believe the woman “suffered an accidental, self-inflicted gunshot wound.”
Stoughton Fire Rescue transported the woman to a Boston area hospital after she was treated at the scene. Her injuries are believed to be nonlife-threatening, McNamara said.
Police seized a firearm and said the woman fully cooperated with authorities.
The incident remains under investigation.
Stay up to date on all the latest news from Boston.com
Stay up to date with everything Boston. Receive the latest news and breaking updates, straight from our newsroom to your inbox.
Be civil. Be kind.Read our full community guidelines.