Local Driver dies after crashing into North Reading home David Lopilato, 63, of North Reading and East Boston, crashed his 2007 Ford Mustang into a single-family residence.

A driver died after crashing his car into a North Reading home Monday night, police said.

Authorities arrived at 334 Park St. at approximately 7 p.m. to find that David Lopilato, 63, of North Reading and East Boston, crashed his 2007 Ford Mustang into a single-family residence. Lopilato was transported to an area hospital where he was pronounced dead upon arrival.

No other injuries occurred as a result of the collision. The home sustained minor damage but was deemed safe for its occupants.

The reason for the crash remains unknown. State and local police are assigned to the active investigation, as well as the Middlesex District Attorney’s Office.