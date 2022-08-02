Local Firefighter injured in Chelsea fire that displaced 30 Crews responded to the scene on Blossom Street after receiving a call at 1 a.m.

One firefighter was reportedly hurt and more than 30 people were displaced when a fire destroyed a multi-family home in Chelsea in the early hours of Tuesday morning.

Chelsea Deputy Chief Michael Masucci told reporters on the scene that crews responded to the fire on Blossom Street after receiving a call at 1 a.m., NBC10 Boston reported.

“We had water problems from the get-go. We had a bad hydrant,” Masucci said, as reported by WCVB. “The time of the fire, you need as many people as you can on scene.”

The deputy chief said the humid weather also made knocking down the fire difficult, telling reporters, as shared by NBC10 Boston, “The weather is definitely a factor. It’s humid out. You can’t go as long as you want to in weather like this.”

One neighbor told WBZ-TV, “We heard a boom, we heard an explosion. It was crazy, the whole park, it looked like it was high noon. Just lit up like a Christmas tree.”

The cause of the fire remains under investigation, but the building is believed to be a total loss, according to Boston25 News.

Multiple reports noted that the firefighter, who was transported to a Boston hospital with non-life threatening injuries, is expected to recover.

See below for video of the fire, as captured by Paul Koolloian on Twitter.

Chelsea 4th Alarm 43-45 Blossom St. Ok for media use with credit to Paul Koolloian pic.twitter.com/KOMAMZSPhA — @paulkoolloian (@paulkoolloian1) August 2, 2022