Hamilton man, 20, dies after car veers off road

A 20-year-old Hamilton man died after the car he was driving veered off a road and crashed Sunday night, police said. Hamilton police, fire, and EMS workers responded to a report of a crash near 390 Bridge St. at 9:44 p.m., the Hamilton Police Department said in a statement Monday.

Emergency responders removed the driver from a 2014 Volkswagen Jetta and began providing medical aid, the statement said. The driver was the only person in the car, police said. Boston Medflight was requested due to the serious injuries the driver suffered, the statement said. The man was placed in an ambulance and taken to Beverly Hospital with Medflight staff assisting in treatment, the statement said.

The man, who was from Hamilton, was pronounced dead after arriving at the hospital, the statement said. Police said a preliminary investigation indicates the man was driving west on Bridge Street when he left the road off the right shoulder for reasons that are unclear. The crash is under investigation by Hamilton police and State Police, the statement said.

