Here’s how to get one of those rescued beagles

MSPCA-Angell, a nonprofit organization that works to protect animals from cruelty, and the Northeast Animal Shelter (NEAS) in Salem worked together in July to bring beagles from a breeding facility in Virginia to Massachusetts, some of which are now ready for adoption.

The facility, called Envigo, was shut down in early July over the treatment of its dogs, displacing 4,000 beagles, 55 of which are now in Massachusetts ready to be adopted through MSPCA shelters as well as NEAS in Salem. The organizations plan to make a few more trips to get more, but the details of those have not yet been confirmed.

In June, MSPCA-Angell rescued 76 beagles from another out-of-state facility.

Check out some of the beagles currently available for adoption from MSPCA:

Razzmatazz is a 12-week-old male who would do best joining a home where he is the only dog or where there is a very stable adult dog.

George is a 4-month-old male “that’s as sweet as can be.” He would enjoy living with another dog who would be comfortable with a puppy, and is fine with kids and cats. He would do best in a family that can limit the time he is alone as he adjusts and settles in.

Goulash is a 7-year-old female who still needs help fine tuning her house training skills but enjoys snuggling up close. She could do well in a home that has another dog or gentle kids, but needs adopters who will give her plenty of time to get used to her new home.

People interested in adopting can do so through mspca.org/adopt or neas.org/adopt.

“We’re asking that people please be patient. The beagles will not become available all at once, but will be added to our websites as soon as they’re ready to be adopted,” a spokesperson for the MSPCA said.