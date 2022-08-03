Local Billerica woman who suffered miscarriage after listeria infection sues Florida ice cream maker The lawsuit says Hopkins and Imbruglia have suffered financial damages in excess of $30,000.





A Billerica woman who suffered a miscarriage after she ate ice cream contaminated with listeria during a visit to Florida is suing the ice cream maker and vendor, saying she has experienced physical and mental pain, lost wages, and medical expenses, according to court records.

Kristen Hopkins and her husband, Frank Imbruglia, filed a lawsuit last month in Pinellas County Circuit Court against Big Olaf Creamery LLC, a Sarasota ice cream manufacturer whose product is connected to at least 23 Listeria monocytogenes cases this year, including one that ended in the patient’s death, court documents show. The suit also names Mega Ammos LLC, which operates Beverly’s Ice Cream in Clearwater Beach, Fla., where Hopkins says she was served the contaminated confection, court records show.

Hopkins and Imbruglia’s attorney and officials at Big Olaf Creamery and Mega Ammos did not immediately respond to requests for comment Tuesday. There were no attorneys listed for Big Olaf or Mega Ammos in court records. The lawsuit was first reported by the Tampa Bay Times. Hopkins and Imbruglia traveled with their 7-month-old and 5-year-old daughters to a family wedding in Florida on May 12, when Hopkins was 11 weeks pregnant, and told relatives of the pregnancy, according to the lawsuit.

