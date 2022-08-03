Local Injured Mass. hiker rescued by helicopter on trail in White Mountains The agency said Lawrence and his hiking group had hiked in the past in the White Mountains on numerous occasions and “were all well prepared for the hike.”





A 34-year-old Norwell, Mass., man was rescued Monday by helicopter from Franconia Ridge in the White Mountains after falling and suffering a serious injury that left him unable to walk, New Hampshire officials said.

Matthew Lawrence was about a half-mile from the summit of Mount Lafayette, the New Hampshire Fish and Game Department said in a statement. Two members of Lawrence’s party walked to the Greenleaf Hut to get help from the Appalachian Mountain Club, said the agency, which received a call about the injured hiker at about 3:40 p.m. Monday.

“Due to the nature of the injury and location of approximately 4.5 miles from the nearest trailhead, a call was made to the New Hampshire Army National Guard in Concord,” the agency said. “The Army National Guard deployed a helicopter and crew and responded to the Franconia Ridge location. … At approximately 6:15 p.m., the helicopter was able to hoist Lawrence and one hiking companion off the ridge and flew them to Littleton Regional Hospital for medical treatment.”

Advertisement:

Finish the story at BostonGlobe.com.