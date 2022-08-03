Local NH police warn that ‘armed, dangerous’ man wanted in abduction was seen in Mass. Anyone with any information is asked to call the Brentwood police at 603-642-8817 or any local police department. Peter M. Curtis is wanted in connection with a recent alleged abduction that took place in Brentwood, New Hampshire. Brentwood Police Department

Police in Brentwood, New Hampshire are warning the public to be on the lookout for an “armed and dangerous” man wanted in connection with a recent abduction.

Peter M. Curtis allegedly used a firearm during an abduction last week in Brentwood, New Hampshire, Chief John Ventura said in a release, shared to the police department’s Facebook on Tuesday.

Ventura added that the victim, “an adult female,” was not physically harmed and has since returned home safely following the incident.

There have been recent sightings of Curtis in Massachusetts, New Hampshire, and Maine, according to police.

Anyone with any information is asked to call Brentwood police at 603-642-8817 or any local police department.

Members of the public are asked not to approach Curtis for their own safety. Instead, contact police with any tips or sightings immediately, police said.