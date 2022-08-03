Local Pedestrian hospitalized after apparent hit-and-run in Roxbury The incident remains under investigation.

A pedestrian was struck in an apparent hit-and-run Tuesday night in Roxbury, according to Boston police.

The adult victim was transported to an area hospital with “serious, life-threatening injuries,” Officer Andre Watson, a department spokesperson, said by phone. The victim was still in the hospital as of Wednesday afternoon.

The incident took place shortly before 10 p.m. in the area of Seaver Street and Walnut Avenue, Watson noted. No other details about the victim or the driver of the vehicle were immediately available.

The driver allegedly fled the scene. No arrests have been made, and the incident remains under investigation.