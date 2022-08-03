Two pedestrians dead in Easthampton crash

Newsletter Signup
Stay up to date on all the latest news from Boston.com
Two pedestrians are dead after being struck by a car in Easthampton, authorities said.
A Hadley driver hit the two pedestrians on Northampton Street around 7:30 p.m, according to a press release from the office of Northwestern District Attorney David Sullivan. One victim, an 81-year-old man, was pronounced dead at the scene. The other, a 60-year-old woman, was transported to Baystate Medical Center in Springfield where she was also pronounced dead. The pedestrians were both Easthampton residents and were together at the time of the collision.
The car’s driver has not been identified but was cooperative with authorities, the release said. The cause of the accident remains under investigation. State and local police are investigating the collision.
Stay up to date on all the latest news from Boston.com
Stay up to date with everything Boston. Receive the latest news and breaking updates, straight from our newsroom to your inbox.
Be civil. Be kind.Read our full community guidelines.