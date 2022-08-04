16 great white shark sightings on Cape Cod Wednesday, plus a hammerhead on Nantucket

Newsletter Signup
Stay up to date on all the latest news from Boston.com
Wednesday on the Cape saw 16 great white shark sightings reported on the Sharktivity app, and a hammerhead shark was also captured on camera swimming off of Nantucket.
The first sighting of the day came in at 9:28 a.m. with a shark spotted 50 yards from the shore of North Beach Island, where most of the action took place Tuesday.
There were four sightings a few hundred yards to half a mile out from the south inlet to Chatham harbor between 1:56 p.m. and 3:13 p.m.
There were also six distinct sharks picked up eight times by the four detection buoys.
The Sharktivity app only tracks great white shark sightings, but a hammerhead was noticed off of Nantucket and shared by the Nantucket Current.
Stay up to date on all the latest news from Boston.com
Stay up to date with everything Boston. Receive the latest news and breaking updates, straight from our newsroom to your inbox.
Be civil. Be kind.Read our full community guidelines.