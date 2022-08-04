Local 16 great white shark sightings on Cape Cod Wednesday, plus a hammerhead on Nantucket There were also six distinct sharks picked up eight times by the four detection buoys. A shark was seen swimming near the south inlet to the Chatham harbor, reported at 2:40 p.m. Wednesday. Sharktivity

Wednesday on the Cape saw 16 great white shark sightings reported on the Sharktivity app, and a hammerhead shark was also captured on camera swimming off of Nantucket.

The first sighting of the day came in at 9:28 a.m. with a shark spotted 50 yards from the shore of North Beach Island, where most of the action took place Tuesday.

There were four sightings a few hundred yards to half a mile out from the south inlet to Chatham harbor between 1:56 p.m. and 3:13 p.m.

There were also six distinct sharks picked up eight times by the four detection buoys.

The Sharktivity app only tracks great white shark sightings, but a hammerhead was noticed off of Nantucket and shared by the Nantucket Current.