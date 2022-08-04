Local ‘No evidence of foul play’ after man found dead on Carson Beach, police say Earlier Wednesday, police responded to the beach for a report of a drowning that left another man dead. Craig F. Walker / The Boston Globe

State police are investigating after a man was found dead at Carson Beach in South Boston on Wednesday.

Troopers responded to reports of an unresponsive man in the area of H Street around 3:35 p.m. Police said the 51-year-old man, who has been identified and was believed to be living unhoused, was found on the sand about 25 feet from the water.

“At this time there is no evidence of foul play,” police said.

The 51-year-old’s body was taken to the medical examiner’s office as the investigation into his death continues.

State police responded to Carson Beach earlier Wednesday afternoon to a report of a drowning, which resulted in the death of another man.