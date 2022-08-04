Pedestrians killed in Easthampton collision identified

Newsletter Signup
The two pedestrians that were killed when they were struck by a car in Easthampton Wednesday evening have been identified as Edward O. Hanlon Jr., 81, and Ilona L. Murray, 60.
Northwestern District Attorney David Sullivan’s office said they were both Easthampton residents.
The crash took place on Northampton Road, also known as Massachusetts Route 10, near the Burger King around 7:30 p.m. Hanlon was pronounced dead at the scene, and Murray was taken to Baystate Medical Center in Springfield before also being pronounced dead.
The driver’s identity has not been released, but he is a man from South Hadley. The cause of the crash is still under investigation, and no charges have been filed.
