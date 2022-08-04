Local Woman, 2 children found dead in N.H. home Police are investigating, calling the deaths "suspicious."

Police are investigating the “suspicious” deaths of a woman and two children at a home in Northfield, New Hampshire.

“Officials from the Attorney General’s Office are responding to the scene of three suspicious deaths, an adult female and two juveniles, at a residence in Northfield, New Hampshire,” a release issued Wednesday by the New Hampshire attorney general’s office noted.

The state attorney general’s office is working with Northfield and state police to investigate.

Additional information was not immediately available.

Multiple outlets reported a police presence at Wethersfield Drive on Wednesday.

“It’s certainly very shocking right there. It’s a very, very quiet neighborhood,” one neighbor said at the scene, as reported by WMUR-TV. “Nothing like this has ever, ever happened here. It’s very tragic.”