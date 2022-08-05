Local Citizen’s tip helps police track down missing elderly woman The 85-year-old woman was located safely in Weymouth thanks to a joint effort. First responders tend to the woman after being directed to her location by Massachusetts State Police. Courtesy/Massachusetts State Police

An elderly woman with a memory impairment went missing on Friday, but Massachusetts State Police were able to find her thanks to the help of social media.

Weymouth police reached out to state police on Friday morning requesting air assistance in finding the 85-year-old woman, who police say lives out of state but is visiting family members in Weymouth. Officials said she had last been seen on Thursday night.

Weymouth police shared information about the search on their Facebook page. The post got more than 120 comments and 1,000 shares. A resident saw the post, and told police they had spotted the missing woman walking on Idlewill Street in Weymouth early Thursday.

State police arrived by helicopter in that area around 11 a.m., and after about 20 minutes found the woman lying behind a garage next to a field off of Hyde Street, according to a statement. Temperatures on Friday had spiked to 94 degrees in Weymouth.

First responders soon arrived on scene and provided her with emergency medical aid. She was transported to South Shore Hospital, where she was reported in fair condition, police said.