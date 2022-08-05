Local Shuttle buses to replace service on new Green Line extension for 4 weeks; opening of Medford branch of GLX pushed to November The service disruption overlaps with the already announced Orange Line closure. Scenes from the new Union Square Green Line Train station. Suzanne Kreiter / The Boston Globe

The Medford branch of the Green Line Extension (GLX) will open in late November 2022, the MBTA announced Friday, but not before shuttle buses replace Green Line service between Government Center and Union Square for four weeks in August and September.

This halts service on the extension of the Green Line that opened just this past March.

The Medford branch of the Green Line extension was previously targeted to open during late summer 2022, but this has been pushed back to November due to “necessary additional work and re-testing of the Medford branch’s power systems.”

As a result, Green Line service between Government Center and Union Square stations in both directions will be replaced by shuttle buses between Aug. 22 and Sept. 18. These buses will be free and accessible, stopping at Lechmere station and Lechmere Station Bus Loop, but skipping Science Park station.

Advertisement:

Much of this shutdown will overlap with the closure of the Orange Line scheduled for Aug. 19-Sept. 19.

“Much of the work to be performed during the diversion in service from Aug. 22 to Sept. 18 is tied to the opening of the Medford Branch, including the advancement of final-phase construction elements on the GLX project and the East Cambridge Viaduct,” the MBTA said.

Part of the delay is also tied to the safety corrections the Federal Transit Authority (FTA) ordered the MBTA to address. Safety and Operational support crews that had previously been assigned to work on the GLX have been re-allocated to other construction work to accomplish the directives on time.