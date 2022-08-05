Local I-95 in Sharon reopened after rollover crash The collision closed all lanes of I-95 at exit 17.





All lanes on Interstate 95 in Sharon were reopened late Thursday night after a rollover crash temporarily shut down the highway.

All lanes were cleared by 11:30 p.m., State Police said. State Police responded to the crash at approximately 7:45 p.m., the agency confirmed in an e-mail. The collision closed all lanes of I-95 at exit 17.

The left travel lane was reopened to traffic by 8:15 p.m., the statement said. No further information was released.

