Police seek public’s help locating missing Roxbury girl, 13

Boston police are requesting the public help’s in finding a missing 13-year-old girl from Roxbury.
Nah-Tayleigh Brown was reported missing from her home in Dewey Terrace on July 30, police said in a release.
She was last seen July 29 at 6 p.m. At the time, she was wearing a black shirt, black pants, and colorful, rainbow crocs.
Police said they were able to speak to her by phone when she was reported missing, but she reportedly refused to come home or share details about where she was at the time.
Police noted that she is known to frequent the Mattapan area.
Anyone with information about her whereabouts is asked to call 911 or District B-2 Detectives at 617-343-4275.
