Local Sharon crash kills 24-year-old, hospitalizes two other drivers The crash remains under investigation.

A three-vehicle crash on Interstate 95 southbound in Sharon Thursday evening resulted in the death of one of the drivers involved.

At approximately 7:44 p.m., troopers responded to the crash, which occurred near Exit 17, state police said.

The man killed was Jordan McGrath-Edlund, 24, of Mansfield, and he was driving a BMW, according to police.

He had been reportedly “operating at a high rate of speed and making multiple lane changes” before striking two cars, a Subaru operated by a 34-year-old Providence man and a Honda operated by a 70-year-old Foxborough woman. Their cars rolled over and then McGrath-Edlund’s did as well, into the center median.

McGrath-Edlund was transported to Sturdy Memorial Hospital where he was later pronounced dead.

“The operator of the (Honda) CRV was transported to Rhode Island Hospital with potential serious injuries. The operator of the (Subaru) Impreza was transported to Rhode Island Hospital with minor injuries,” authorities said.

The crash remains under investigation.