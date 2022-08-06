Local Former longtime WBZ-TV meteorologist Bruce Schwoegler has died Schwoegler, a top-rated forecaster and science reporter at the station for 33 years, died on Thursday, his family said. Bruce Schwoegler was a meteorologist and science reporter at WBZ-TV for 33 years, covering the Blizzard of 1978 and countless other weather events. WBZ-TV





Former longtime WBZ-TV meteorologist and Massachusetts Broadcasters Hall of Fame member Bruce Schwoegler has died, his family said Friday evening.

Schwoegler, a top-rated forecaster and science reporter at the station for 33 years, died on Thursday, his family said in a post to his Facebook page. He had experienced aphasia in his later years, according to the post.

Schwoegler was 80 and had covered the infamous Blizzard of 1978 for WBZ, the station said in a story on its website.

“I did that for five days in a row,” he recalled in 2018, according to the station. “The other guys couldn’t get in.”

Advertisement:

Schwoegler was part of the Eyewitness News team alongside anchors Jack Williams and Liz Walker, according to his profile in the Massachusetts Broadcasters Hall of Fame. He left the station in 2001, The Boston Globe reported at the time. He was inducted into the hall of fame in 2014, according to its website.

Bob Lobel, Liz Walker, Jack Williams, Joyce Kulhawik, and Bruce Schwoegler – WBZ

Read the full story at BostonGlobe.com.