Local Irish football star charged in South Boston attack The Suffolk DA says the victim risks losing a kidney due to the allegedly unprovoked assault.

An Irish football player allegedly nearly caused a man to lose a kidney after assaulting him outside a South Boston bar, according to officials.

Former Derry GAA player Ciaran McFaul, 28, is accused of attacking a man on June 20, around 2 a.m., after being kicked out of Lincoln Tavern. McFaul, who is from Ireland but currently lives in South Boston, was arraigned Wednesday on charges of assault and battery with a dangerous weapon causing serious bodily injury.

The allegedly unprovoked attack happened when a heavily intoxicated McFaul encountered three men on West Broadway just outside the tavern and assaulted the group, Suffolk County District Attorney Kevin Hayden said in a statement.

Advertisement:

Prosecutors say he punched one victim three times in the face, causing him to fall to the ground, then kicked the man in the abdomen at least five times with a shod foot.

The victim, who was not named, was treated at Brigham and Women’s Hospital ICU for two days for severe internal injuries, including a stage four kidney laceration and internal bleeding. According to the DA’s office, he is at risk for the complete loss of one kidney.

“This man’s hunger for violence resulted in potential life-long impacts on a victim who was doing nothing more than standing on a street corner with friends. We will ensure that he is held accountable for the harm he inflicted,” Hayden said.

McFaul was ordered to pay a $5,000 cash bail, surrender his passport, abstain from alcohol, remain in Massachusetts for the duration of his trial, wear a GPS tracking device, and use a SCRAM alcohol-monitoring device. McFaul must also have no contact with the victim.

He’s due back in court on Sept. 14 for a pre-trial hearing.

The Irish News reported that McFaul played football for Derry for a decade before moving to Boston earlier this year to play for Donegal Boston GFC.