Local 13 fire departments battle 3-alarm house fire in Merrimac Three firefighters were taken to a local hospital. Thirteen fire departments battled a 3-alarm house fire in Merrimac Sunday afternoon. Merrimac Fire Department

Thirteen different fire departments battled a three-alarm fire at a single-family home on Skunk Road in Merrimac Sunday afternoon.

The Merrimac Fire Department said in a news release that they received a 911 call reporting the fire at approximately 2:15 p.m.

The first firefighters to arrive attempted to attack the fire, but were met by extremely heavy flames and were pushed back, the department said. A second and third alarm were soon struck to request additional firefighters and equipment.

Water supply and pressure issues at nearby hydrants hampered initial firefighting efforts, the department said, but the Merrimac Fire Department was soon aided by firefighters from Amesbury; Newburyport; Groveland; West Newbury; East Kingston; Georgetown; Salisbury; Haverhill; Rowley; Methuen; Newton, New Hampshire; and Plaistow, New Hampshire.

Thirteen fire departments battled a 3-alarm house fire in Merrimac Sunday afternoon. – Merrimac Fire Department

Early on, the department said, heavy flames from the home caught nearby brush and wood, spreading rapidly and posing a significant threat to the surrounding area.

If not for the quick response of Merrimac firefighters, mutual aid departments, and others, it said, the flames could have caused a widespread blackout in the area and additional property damage.

Advertisement:

Three firefighters were taken to nearby hospitals as a result of the fire, the department said. One was treated for a heart-related medical emergency, and the two others were treated for injuries they suffered while fighting the fire.

The home is expected to be a total loss, the department said.

Crews are expected to remain on scene throughout the day and overnight for overhauling and as part of the initial fire investigation. The origin of the fire will be investigated by the Merrimac Fire Department and Massachusetts State Fire Marshal’s Office.