Local Black bear spotted in Danvers neighborhood Residents were alerted of a bear sighting in the area of Centre Street.

A black bear was spotted roaming the North Shore neighborhood of Danvers Sunday morning.

Residents were alerted of a bear sighting in the area of Centre Street. In a video obtained by WCVB, the bear crosses a residential driveway before scaling a small stone wall into another property.

In a statement, the Danvers police said that the environmental police have been notified of the bear’s whereabouts. They also asked residents to take precautionary measures in case the bear wandered onto their property.

“We are asking residents to temporarily remove bird feeders and secure your trash until the bear moves along,” they said. “If seen, do not try to approach, go inside your home and contact the police.”

This follows several bear sightings last month across Massachusetts, most notably in Lowell, Tewksbury, and Wilmington.