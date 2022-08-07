Brookline Police Chief Ashley Gonzalez placed on leave pending investigation

Newsletter Signup
Stay up to date on all the latest news from Boston.com
Brookline Police Chief Ashley Gonzalez was put on paid leave Friday pending an investigation into allegations of violating discrimination, sexual harassment, and retaliation policies, according to officials.
“We are committed to supporting the investigation, which will determine the facts, and responding accordingly,” Town Administrator Mel Kleckner said according to The Boston Globe.
Kleckner said town officials found out last week about “multiple allegations” involving the police chief according to that reporting.
“Town staff immediately began an initial review of the allegations and has subsequently retained Quincy-based Comprehensive Investigations and Consulting to conduct a comprehensive review of the facts and circumstances surrounding the allegations,” Kleckner said in a statement.
Former Secretary of Public Safety and Worcester County First Assistant District Attorney Daniel Bennett and former Massachusetts State Police Colonel Kerry Gilpin will lead the investigation, Kleckner said.
Gonzalez will remain on paid leave during the investigation.
Stay up to date on all the latest news from Boston.com
Stay up to date with everything Boston. Receive the latest news and breaking updates, straight from our newsroom to your inbox.
Be civil. Be kind.Read our full community guidelines.