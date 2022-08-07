Local 4 children, 3 adults injured in Rhode Island fireworks incident During a professional ​​firework detonation at Cumberlandfest, a 3-inch shell hit several spectators. Cumberlandfest continued as scheduled on Sunday, August 7, 2022, at Diamond Hill Park in Cumberland, R.I., after a firework explosion injured seven people the night before. Carlos Muñoz/The Boston Globe

Several people, including 4 children, were injured in an incident involving fireworks in Cumberland, Rhode Island, Saturday night.

During a professional ​​firework detonation at Cumberlandfest, a 3-inch shell did not explode in the air. The shell bounced off the ground and hit several spectators. Four children and three adults were transported to Hasbro Children’s Hospital with minor injuries, the Cumberland Fire Department said in a statement.

Cumberland Mayor Jeffrey Mutter told The Boston Globe that the shell exploded beneath a baby’s stroller. A car seat on the stroller absorbed the majority of the blast.

“That could have been much worse a situation,” he told the Globe.

Public safety officials were called to the scene around 10:10 p.m. The Rhode Island State Fire Marshal’s Office was immediately called to the scene for an origin and cause investigation. The incident was deemed an accident.

Cumberlandfest continued as scheduled Sunday.